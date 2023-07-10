Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi said that he has made peace regarding the functioning of the Bollywood film industry how the film family kids always have the upper hand and gets multiple opportunities to prove themselves while the outsiders will always have to struggle all over again after they deliver a flop film.

In a recent interview, Arshad Warsi was asked about his comment about the need of a long climb back for him every time when he delivers a flop film. The actor replied that there is not just one person but a lot of people like him who had to struggle much in the Bollywood industry.

He continued by saying that a certain segment of actors are a little more privileged than the other segment. There are star kids connected to the film industry and then there are also some people not connected to the film industry.

Warsi claimed that the film industry has given him a lot and he loves it, appreciates it and is thankful all the time. He literally thanks Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan every morning as he have got a chance in the film industry because of them.

The actor also claimed of never saying anything against the industry but there is the norm of star kids getting more chances than outsiders who are not connected with people working in Bollywood.

Warsi stated that he is not complaining but just giving his observation about how nepotism works and confessed that he would probably go out and do the same for his kids.

“But it’s difficult when you have a segment of actors who get multiple chances but then there are people who do not get that. If your film becomes a flop, you are doomed then you have to struggle all again to get back to films which is a sad part,” he said.

Warsi was last seen in Asur 2. Asur 2 is the sequel of Asur which is a psychological thriller directed by Oni Sen and created by Gaurav Shukla. The web series also stars Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra.