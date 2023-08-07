Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which will be released 22 years after release of Gadar.

According to a recent interview, when Sunny Deol was asked if his film were motivating people to engage in relationships across the border, Sunny Deol responded by saying that he does not believe in it as technology help people to meet through apps. Once they develop feelings, they want to be together. People should not criticise such matters and should respect their choices as it’s their personal life. The film is scheduled to be released on August 11. Earlier, Gadar turned out to be a Blockbuster hit.

According to sources, Sunny Deol expressed his views regarding cross-border love stories advocating the people embrace and respect the choices of others and how they lead their lives.

Directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar, the Bollywood action drama film is set in the backdrop of the partition era of India and Pakistan, and follows the journey of a Sikh man and Muslim woman to migrate to Pakistan with her family. Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol travels to Pakistan on a personal mission to save his son Chiranjeet “Jeete” Singh who has been imprisoned and tortured by the Pakistani soldiers. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Choudhary.