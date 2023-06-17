Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will tie the knot soon to her longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. A grand sangeet ceremony was hosted by the couple attended by family and friends along with the celebrities of the B-Town.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dressed up in a blue ensemble embroidered in a multi-coloured floral threadwork that is inspired by the spring and summer seasons and also includes delicate shimmering embellishments. Disha opted for a lehenga choli set while Karan wore a sherwani and straight leg pants.

The lehenga wore by Disha features an off-shoulder choli, lehenga skirt and a dupatta. The sherwani of Karan features a Bandhgala kurta pairing it with straight-leg pants.

Groom’s father Sunny Deol chose a minimal outfit for his son’s wedding Sangeet ceremony. The actor dressed up in a pastel green kurta with grey-coloured dhoti-style pants, a checkered blazer and a pagdi.

Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol looked stunning in a sunshine yellow-coloured lehenga set involving a sleeveless blouse, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. She accessorised it with a gold and emerald mang tike, jhumkis, rings and a centre-parted hairdo. Bobby Deol complemented it with a blush pink Nehru jacket, matching kurta, white pyjamas.

Abhay Deol looked appealing in a monotone look featuring a bandhgala Sherwani jacket. He styled it with a matching kurta, straight-leg pants.