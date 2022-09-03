New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fatehi appeared before the EOW office at Mandir Marg on Friday where she was quizzed for about six hours.

“Fatehi reached EOW’s Mandir Marg branch at around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 6 p.m. She can be summoned again if the need arises. We have sent a summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in the same matter on December 12,” an official said.

Conman Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The ED had also filed the chargesheet against the Bollywood actor in August.