Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda spark dating rumors again with Mumbai outing

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again ignited dating rumors after being spotted having lunch together in Mumbai on March 30.

Their frequent public outings and cryptic social media posts continue to fuel speculation about their relationship. While neither has confirmed anything, they often share pictures from similar locations at different times, keeping fans curious.

Rashmika was previously engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but they called off the engagement a year later.

Meanwhile, Vijay recently faced controversy over allegedly endorsing illegal betting and gambling apps. His team later clarified that he had partnered with a company for skill-based games in regions where they are legally permitted. Vijay was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s The Family Star.

On the professional front, Rashmika has been in the spotlight for her recent films ‘Sikandar’ and ‘Chaava.’ She also made headlines for her on-screen pairing with 59-year-old Salman Khan, sparking a debate on age gaps in Bollywood. Addressing the topic, Salman defended the casting, saying, “If the heroine and even her father have no problem, why should anyone else? When she has a daughter who becomes a star, I’ll work with her too.”

While Rashmika and Vijay remain tight-lipped about their rumored romance, their subtle hints and public appearances continue to keep fans guessing.