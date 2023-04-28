Guwahati: Former Assam Home Commissioner Paparao Biyyala’s upcoming film “Music School” is set to release nationwide on May 12, 2023.

The film’s trailer, featuring music by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, was recently unveiled in Mumbai by actor Vijay Deverakonda. Biyyala, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner in Jorhat, has directed and produced the movie.

“Music School” features footballer-turned-actor Ozu Barua as one of the lead characters and has Amrit Pritam Dutta as the sound designer and Debojit Changmai as the sound mixer.

Also Read: Assam government cannot control poultry price: Agri Minister Atul Bora

The film stars Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi as music and dance teachers, respectively, and follows their journey of putting together a musical play with young artists, including Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua.

The movie showcases the struggles of music and drama teachers in promoting performing arts for children amidst the academic pressure exerted by parents, teachers, and society. With eleven songs, including three recreated from the classic “The Sound of Music,” the film takes the audience on a melodious journey filled with drama, humour, emotions, and music.

Also Read: Assam’s Suman Adhikary gets two Filmfare Awards for his work in Hindi film ‘Badhaai Do’

Kiran Deohans is the Cinematographer, and the film also features Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, and Leela Samson, among others.

The movie, shot in Hindi and Telugu, is dubbed in Tamil and is presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad.

PVR and Dil Raju are handling the distribution of the film in Hindi-Tamil and Telugu, respectively.

The film will release in various locations in the North East, including Gauhati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Shillong, Tezpur Imphal, and Kohima.