Ranveer Singh attended the Tiffany & Co. event in a dapper white suit in New York on Thursday evening. He kept things racy by ditching a shirt and accessorizing the look with a layered neckline and sunglass. The actor also interacted with the fans who were waiting for him outside the event. A recent video also emerged where he was seen interacting with stars Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Later, the fashionista posted a bunch of pictures of his look on his Instagram handle. Several fans gathered outside the event and they screamed his name. A fan video emerged outside the event where the actor was seen responding to enthusiastic fans and sending flying kisses as he walked towards them. Also, a fan said he loves Ranveer and asked about Deepika, to which Ranveer replied good.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is the NBA’s brand ambassador for India. Some people including Park Jimin, Jacob Elordi, Florence Pugh and Katy Perry attended the event.

Earlier, Ranveer was snapped by Paps near Soho house. The star wore an oversized trench coat with a knitted sweater and denim pants. The celebrity paired it with a pearl necklace as he was walking down the street.

Moreover, the actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus and will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.