Guwahati: After being in a relationship for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally got married on April 14 but they took only four pheras instead of seven.

Alia’s half brother Rahul Bhatt informed that a special pandit for the ceremony was arranged.

In an interview with India Today, Rahul said that the couple took four pheras at the wedding and had a special pandit.

“I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So, he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras”, he added.

In general, every Hindu wedding has seven pheras and as per traditions groom and bride take rounds around the sacred fire and repeat wedding vows (promises) to each other.

The same tradition is followed by most cultures but Gujaratis and Sindhis take four pheras around the fire.

As per indiaparenting.com, it is said that at least four pheras should be taken around agni, therefore, a few Hindus, to cut short the time, opt for four pheras that signify the four main aims of life: Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha.