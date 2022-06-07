‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Jonny Depp, who recently won the defamation claim against ex-wife Amber Heard, celebrated the victory in Indian style.

Jonny Depp spent over $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory curry dinner with his friends on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England.

58-year-old Jonny Depp indulged in a feast of “authentic Indian cuisine” at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England.

Jonny Depp and his friends arrived at the Varanasi restaurant by 7 in the evening and posed for photos with fans, the Daily Mail reported.

“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people,” Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi restaurant, told the New York Post.

“I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners,” Hussain added.

Jonny Depp has been revelling in the public after successfully suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 piece she had written that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was recently awarded $15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, last Wednesday in the defamation case against Heard.