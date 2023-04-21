Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 74. She took her last breath at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

According to some reports it has been claimed that she died of an age-related illness while some reports claim that she succumbed to pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital for the past fifteen days. Later, she was put on ventilator support after her condition deteriorated.

After the demise of Pamela Chopra, Yash Raj Films issued an official statement stating “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

The last rites took place at 11 am in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan with film-maker father Rakesh Roshan, director-producer Karan Johar, singer Sonu Nigam, and actor Anupam Kher were present at the cremation ground.



Many Bollywood stars posted on social media to pay tribute to Pamela Chopra

Taking it to Twitter Javed Akhtar tweeted “Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person.”

Director-producer-writer Anil Sharma, known for movies like ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Veer’ and ‘Apne 2’, among others, mourned the demise of Pamela Chopra.



“Very very sad to hear about sad demise of Mrs Pamela Chopra ji, wife of Yash Chopra ji. My heartiest condolences to Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Rani Mukerji and the entire team of YRF. RIP,” he tweeted.



Many Bollywood celebrities recognized her as the inspiration of Yash Chopra films and played an active important role in her husband’s creative pursuits. Pamela Chopra was recently seen in the Netflix documentary ‘The Romantics’, which was last appearance before the camera.

Pamela was a playback singer and contributed her voice in many of Yash Chopra’s films. Some of her popular songs was ‘Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi’ from Chandni) and Ghar Aaja Pardesi from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The singer also wrote the script for the classic film Kabhi Kabhie and styled the cast of Silsila in 1981.