New Delhi: OTT platform Netflix reportedly went down briefly for many users, after a large number of subscribers logged on to stream the new episodes of Stranger Things.

Netflix released Stranger Things earlier today.

According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3:01 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live.

Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at more than 15,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour.

Subscribers were greeted by a ‘Network Error’ message that informed them that there was a problem connecting to Netflix servers.

While many took to Twitter to share their reaction to the series, some posted about how Netflix momentarily crashed and they were unable to stream the new episode for some time.

Popular Netflix original show Stranger Things, which released the final two episodes of its fourth season earlier today, is expected to be the cause of the crash, as suggested by a number of Twitter users who face the crash while trying to watch the new Stranger Things Episodes.