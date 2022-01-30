KOLKATA: National award-winning singer, musician and lyricist Kabir Suman has sought an apology from a journalist for allegedly using abusive language against the scribe.

Suman wrote a long Facebook post seeking an apology from the journalist.



“I thought the abuse to a fellow citizen over the telephone is an abominable act in the eyes of civil society. It didn’t work out at all. Nothing transpired out of it but many people got angry and excited. As there is the problem of Covid-19 and I don’t want to aggravate it. So, I apologize to the journalist, BJP, RSS and the Bengalis,” Suman said in his social media post.



“If there is anyone else to whom I should apologize, please contact me — I will beg for pardon with my bowed head,” he added.



“If anyone thinks that I am scared and so I apologize — please think. I am weak and incapable of doing anything and so I abused the journalist. If I was strong and capable then I would not have been abused. Our forefathers who drove the British out of the country didn’t abuse them because they were strong and had the courage to change. I don’t have it and so I abuse it,” singer Suman said.

Making it a point that he couldn’t accept the way Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was humiliated by giving her the Padma Shri award, the former TMC MP said, “I want to assure the law-enforcement authorities that I will keep quiet from now onwards.”

On Saturday, the state BJP unit had lodged a complaint with the police against Kabir Suman allegedly for using abusive language against a Republic TV journalist who asked for his reaction on a particular issue.

Suman, who was even unfazed on Saturday evening, suddenly wrote a Facebook post seeking an apology.