Guwahati: Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to prominence as the ‘Kumbh Mela beauty’, is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema.

She has signed her first film, Nagamma, in which she will star opposite actor Kailash.

The formal pooja ceremony for the project was recently held in Kochi, marking the official launch of the film.

Monalisa’s entry into the film industry follows her viral fame during the Kumbh Mela earlier this year, attracting nationwide attention.

Nagamma is expected to be her first step into a professional acting career.

