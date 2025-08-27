Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) launched the ”vote chor, gaddi chod” campaign in Dimapur on Wenesday, calling on citizens of the state to be aware of alleged electoral fraud through “vote theft”.

AICC in charge of Nagaland and Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, who was the special guest of the programme, said when the Election Commission’s credibility is questioned, it is its responsibility to restore it.

Saying that the Constitution cannot be protected without constitutional institutions, he said the ECI failed in its constitutional duty by depriving a section of voters from exercising their franchise to help the ruling BJP win elections in the country.

Ulaka said this campaign is to save the Constitution and ensure that every voter can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

He urged the state leaders of the party to go to every panchayat and village and get signatures of the voters against vote theft and submit them to the ECI.

He also called for turning this campaign launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi into a mass movement.

AICC secretary in charge of Nagaland Christopher Tilak stressed that the most important aspect of the Constitution is the right to vote.

He said while the Congress MPs in the past ensured the constitutional rights of the people, the BJP is trying to damage and dilute the constitutional values of institutions, which have been exposed by Rahul Gandhi.

Tilak added that the Constitution does not mean anything without the institutions.

He said it is time to educate the people of Nagaland on how the BJP is aiming to make certain sections of people rule the country.

Congress MP from Nagaland and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir accused the Modi government of taking away the right of the voters to vote.

“We are gathered here today to voice against it,” he said, adding, “when our house is on fire, we must douse it”.

Jamir also challenged the Congress workers of Nagaland to rejuvenate the party in the state, which has not had a single MLA in the state assembly since 2015.