Laapataa Ladies actor Chhaya Kadam under probe for alleged wildlife meat consumption

Chhaya Kadam, acclaimed for her roles in Laapataa Ladies India’s official entry to the Oscars and the Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine as Light, has landed in legal trouble after allegedly consuming meat from protected wild animals.

According to reports, Kadam is accused of having eaten mouse deer, monitor lizard, wild boar, and porcupine.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Maharashtra Forest Department has launched a probe to track down the poachers who may have supplied the illegal meat.

The controversy erupted after Kadam mentioned consuming these wild species during a recent interview. Following this revelation, the Mumbai-based Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) filed a formal complaint with the Thane Forest Department, seeking action.

An investigative officer told the Free Press Journal that they contacted Kadam by phone, and she informed them she is currently out of town on a professional trip.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She has reportedly sought legal advice and plans to appear before the authorities for questioning after four days.