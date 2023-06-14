Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film, Adipurush. The actress looked magical dressed up in an Anarkali suit which she enhanced with a shawl termed as ‘Ayodhya Tales.’

The Kalamkari shawl termed as ‘Ayodhya Tales’ has been woven after taking inspiration from the tales of Ramayan.

The actress channelled the sheer elegance, calmness and strength of Janaki, becoming her true embodiment in the ensemble. She styled the cream-coloured anarakli with a hand-embroidered Kalamkari shawl from the shelves of the label Shaza.

Kriti styled the shawl with a cream-coloured anarkali featuring full-length sleeves, Kalamari embroidered patti borders, a layered pleated ghera, and a cascading silhouette. She paired the anarkali with a hand-embroidered skirt and a matching tulle-adorned dupatta.

The actress accessorised her divine look with ornate gold jewellery, including statement earrings, bracelets, rings, and choker necklaces. To enhance the look she tied her hair in a centre-parted braid and adorned it with a gorgeous accessory. Kriti glammed the look with winged eyeliner, pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, and minimal makeup.