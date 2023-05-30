Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon visited Sita Gufa and Kalaram temples to seek blessings for her newly released song Ram Siya Ram along with the music composers Sachet–Parampara. The star traveled to the Panchavati in Nashik to visit the temple. The actor is awaiting the release of Adhipurush with her co-stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The actor dressed up in ethnic wear for the special occasion.

The actor decked up in a lavender-colour Chikankari sharara suit set. She chose the ensemble from the shelves of designer Anjul Bhandari’s eponymous label. The actor looked exquisite in ethnic attire. The star’s stylist shared pictures from her traditional look for visiting the temples in Nashik.

Further, Kriti’s Chikankari sharara suit set features a kurta, sharara pants and a matching dupatta. The Kalidaar kurta has a Keel and Jaalidar Border, pearls and sequins embellishments, full-length sleeves while the sharara pants have a flared silhouette and matching adornments.

The diva paired the suit with lavender-coloured dupatta draped on her shoulder and adorned with sequin decorations and an embroidered border. The actor complemented her look with juttis, polki floral earrings and a statement ring. She opted for a center-parted messy ponytail, darkened brows, pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, and rouged cheekbones to complete the look.