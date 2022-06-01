Kolkata police has registered a case of “unnatural death” to establish the reason for singer KK’s sudden demise.

The Kolkata police has registered a case of “unnatural death” in regards to KK’s demise to ascertain whether the singer’s demise was due to illness or some other reason?

Prime facie suggest that KK passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest barely hours after his concert in Kolkata.

KK was performing at a concert of Gurudas College when he suddenly started feeling uneasy on the stage.

In videos shared on social media, KK can be seen wiping his face with a towel, sometimes gesturing to his colleagues to turn off the spotlights.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

KK returned to Oberoi Grand Hotel, Kolkata, where he was lodging.

The singer vomited while sitting on a couch and fell face down on the ground.

He was immediately rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police has already started questioning employees of the hotel and also organizers of the concert and the staff of Nazrul Mancha.

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.

KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.

The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Shortly before his death, KK had performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.