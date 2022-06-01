Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.

KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.

KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.

The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Shortly before his death, KK had performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

KK sang a total of 20 songs at the concert in Kolkata.

Also read: Photos & videos: KK’s performance in Kolkata before passing away

Here are the songs that KK performed at his last concert:

Tu Aashiqui Hai:

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai:

Dil Ibadat:

Mere Bina:

Labon Ko:

Tuhi Meri Shab Hai:

Ajab Si:

Abhi Abhi:

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar (MP3):

Tujo Mila:

Yaaron:

Khuda Jaane:

Zara Sa:

Aashayien:

Don:

Tune Maari Entriyaan:

Desi Boyz:

It’s the Time to Disco:

Koi Kahe:

Pyaar Ke Pal: