Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, is no more.
KK passed away on Wednesday night in Kolkata, shortly after performing at a concert.
KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely demise at the age of 53.
The playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.
The doctors at the Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital declared him “brought dead”.
Shortly before his death, KK had performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.
KK sang a total of 20 songs at the concert in Kolkata.
Here are the songs that KK performed at his last concert:
Tu Aashiqui Hai:
Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai:
Dil Ibadat:
Mere Bina:
Labon Ko:
Tuhi Meri Shab Hai:
Ajab Si:
Abhi Abhi:
Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar (MP3):
Tujo Mila:
Yaaron:
Khuda Jaane:
Zara Sa:
Aashayien:
Don:
Tune Maari Entriyaan:
Desi Boyz:
It’s the Time to Disco:
Koi Kahe:
Pyaar Ke Pal: