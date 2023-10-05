‘Khufiya’, is one of the must awaited OTT releases of this year. Khufiya released on Netflix on Thursday, October 5 which is today. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The movie has been helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The incredible casting of Khufiya includes Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Alexx O’Nell, Ashish Vidyarthi, Disney James, Vijay Raj, Benedict Garrett, Jan Graveson and Richard Bhakti Klein.

In this crime thriller Tabu plays R&AW operative Krishna Mehra who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets in this Vishal Bhardwaj movie that’s inspired by true events and based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere”.

Duration of Khufiya is 2h 37min. Along with Vishal Bhardwaj Khufiya is co-written by Rohan Narula. The cinematography of the movie is done by Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi which was praised by the audience.

The music of Khufiya is by Vishal Bhardwaj with the touch of his remarkable magical essence. Vishal Bhardwaj has produced this film as well.

The film had gathered mixed reviews on the first day of release. IMDb has the movie rated 6/10.