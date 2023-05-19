Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in the out of competition section. The Hollywood film has received a five-minute-long standing ovation from the audience. Hollywood star Harrison Ford was overwhelmed with the response of the audience.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was screened inside the festival’s Grand Théâtre Lumière at Cannes. The film marks the fifth chapter of one of the most celebrated movie franchises in cinema history. The Cannes Film Festival director, Thierry Frémaux also presented a surprise honorary Palme d’Or to the renowned actor.

According to the sources, Harrison gave an emotional acceptance speech saying that he was grateful to his wife for supporting his passion and dreams. He is seeing his life flash before his eyes as he is growing old. Addressing the audience, he also says that he has acted in a movie that the audience would love to watch. He also thanks everyone for this great honor.

The standing ovation began after the conclusion of the film and the credits rolled as the audience stood up as the lights came up. The applause continued in Cannes until the director James Mangold was handed over the mic to address the audience. The director expressed his gratitude to the audience for such a warm reception and said that the film was made with affection and devotion.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny serves as the final film of the Indiana Jones franchise. The film is directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film is expected to be released in theatres in the United States on June 30, 2023.