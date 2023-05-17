The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened with a French film, Jeanne Du Barry starring Johnny Depp. The film is directed and produced by Maiwenn who also plays the lead character in the movie.

However, Maiwenn’s fascination for Jeanne du Barry started after watching Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film, Marie Antoinette. Maiwenn said that at the beginning of the movie when she saw Asia Argento in the role of Madame du Barry and she felt a complicity with her. She saw facets of her own personality in Jeanne du Barry. Maiwenn also said that she believes in freedom that is the most seductive and charismatic thing and have always loved the marginal people.

Further, as a part of the opening night, American actor Michael Douglas received his honorary Palme d’Or. Actress Uma Thurman, who introduced Douglas called him a “titan” and “forever star’ before he received a prolonged standing ovation as he took the stage. On this, Douglas said that there are many film festivals that take place all over the world but there only one Cannes’.

Meanwhile, at the jury press conference, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, who has two Palme d’Ors for The Square in 2017 and Triangle of Sadness in 2022, said that The Golden Palme is the greatest film prize in the world. If he has to choose between an Oscar or a Palme d’Or then he would like to get another Palme than an Oscar.

Earlier, this year Ruben Ostlund received his first Oscar nominations for best director and original screenplay for Triangle Of Sadness. Ostlund said that the Academy Awards has a different brand which increases viewership for the nominated films.