The renowned Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 16 and will be held until May 27. The Cannes Film Festival is attended by the A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity. Every year, the stars provide new fashion goals to the people. This year, Sara Ali Khan has made her debut at the Cannes as she walked on the red carpet. She made her debut after the launch of her upcoming film trailer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara shared a series of pictures on her Instagram profile. The diva chooses a stunning lehenga from the shelves of fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sara opted for a traditional look and embraced the ethnic side, draped by Dolly Jain. Sara decked up in a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details and a plunging neckline. She further paired it with a long and flowy skirt with ethnic patterns in shades of white throughout. She captioned her pictures with “You Cannes do it.”

Further, the fashionista accessorized it with matching statement silver earrings with yellow embedded stones and a diamond bracelet. Sara wore her tresses into a bun parting it from the middle of the hairline by hairstylist Sanky Evrus. Sara opted for minimal makeup in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick assisted by her makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar. Her ethnic look was greatly appreciated by the audience.