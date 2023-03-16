At the latest Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Hunter Schafer made an unforgettable fashion statement.

The Euphoria star wore a bias-cut white silk skirt and a single ivory-coloured feather, designed by Ann Demeulemeester’s creative director, Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Schafer’s look quickly garnered attention on social media and her Instagram post has now been liked more than 2 million times. The look was first seen earlier this month at de Saint Sernin’s Fall-Winter 2023 runway show in Paris.

The designer’s collection was inspired by “fashion-making as an authentic act of self-involvement” and featured imagery of “authorship and autobiography.”

The feather bandeaus were labelled “quills” in the show notes, a clear reference to the Belgian label’s founder.

With her Vanity Fair Oscars Party look, Schafer joined a long list of celebrities who have created memorable fashion moments.

From Kendall Jenner’s Bottega Veneta tights to Paul Mescal’s plain white tank top, celebrity fashion works best when there’s a story behind it. Schafer’s look was no different and proved that sometimes, less is more.