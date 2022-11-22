Janhvi Kapoor is known for her slaying fashion sense and her gorgeous looks.

Here are some of her recent pictures from Dubai with her stunning silver gown

She wore a design by Faraz Manan and it definitely makes her look hot, cute, pretty and everything at the same time

Janhvi surely like her mother knows how to pose and make people fall in love

The dress she wore, the ivory white satin throw featured a slip in detail on one shoulder

Janhvi wore the dress with white stilettos and yes, it too makes one fall in love