Actor Sunny Leone have worked for more than a decade in the Indian film industry but before that, the actor had a successful career in the adult film industry in US. In a recent interview, the actor talked about her experience working in the adult film industry and having a control over the project she undertook.

The actor said that she have worked with the best people and do not have any horror stories working in the adult film industry. She used to read carefully every contract and corrected every single contract and so was gaining something from it. She believed that in the adult film industry there were different sides and from her perspective she was in complete control. It was just a business for her as it was a medium for her to get to something else. Everyone had a different experience and mine was totally different.

Sunny continued by saying that if you read the contract carefully then you will not be exploited and there are different things written in the contract and must be read nicely.

The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 released in 2012 and appeared in many dance numbers in various films. She appeared in Bollywood movies like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Kennedy directed and written by Anurag Kashyap, Sunny will be playing the lead role of Charlie in the film.

Kennedy is a crime thriller based on the story of an insomniac ex-police officer dwelling in different circumstances looking for redemption. The ex-police who is presumed to be dead since a long time, operates secretly for the corrupt system. The film also stars Rahul Bhat and Meghna Burman. The movie has been premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 which received a standing ovation from the audience.