As the vibrant hues of Diwali illuminate the Indian landscape, Bollywood‘s cinematic tapestry comes alive with a captivating array of films that have graced the festival of lights over the years. Since the 1990s, the Diwali box office has been dominated by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, the action-maestro Rohit Shetty, and the versatile Ajay Devgn, with the iconic Salman Khan making a grand appearance on screen. Let’s embark on a nostalgic journey through some of Bollywood’s most cherished Diwali releases that have enthralled audiences and set box office records.

Andaz apna Apna (1994): Amidst the vibrant hues and joyful celebrations of Diwali, Bollywood has often presented cinematic gems that have captivated audiences and become enduring favorites. Among these treasures is the hilarious comedy “Andaz Apna Apna,” starring the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, along with the talented Paresh Rawal, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. The film revolves around two carefree individuals named Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan), who share a common dream of escaping their mundane lives by marrying a wealthy heiress.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995): Amidst the dazzling lights and joyous festivities of Diwali, Bollywood has consistently delivered cinematic gems that have captivated audiences and become enduring favorites. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, stands as a testament to this tradition, etching its name not only as one of the biggest Diwali releases but also as a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. On the surface, the film’s plot may seem familiar – a classic boy-meets-girl tale where love blossoms amidst initial friction.

Veer Zara (2004): Amidst the vibrant hues and joyous celebrations of Diwali, Bollywood has often presented cinematic gems that have captivated audiences and become enduring favorites. Veer-Zaara, a masterpiece from the legendary Yash Chopra, stands as a testament to this tradition, weaving a tale of love that transcends borders and captures the essence of human connection. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition, Veer-Zaara chronicles the extraordinary love story of Veer Pratap Singh, a valiant Indian pilot, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a spirited Pakistani woman.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, a 2015 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a remake of his 1995 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The film stars Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Aashika Bhatia in supporting roles.

Garam Masala (2005): Garam Masala, a rib-tickling comedy starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, stands as a testament to Diwali, offering a light-hearted and entertaining Diwali watchlist staple. The film revolves around two mischievous photographers, Mac (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (John Abraham), who work for the same company and constantly engage in friendly rivalry, whether it’s to impress their boss or woo a pretty girl.

Don (2006): In the realm of Bollywood cinema, remakes of iconic films often face the challenge of living up to the legacy of their predecessors. However, in the case of Don, a stylish reimagining of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 classic, Shah Rukh Khan not only stepped into the shoes of the legendary actor but delivered a performance that did complete justice to the role. While the film largely adhered to the original storyline, director Farhan Akhtar infused it with his signature blend of action, suspense, and glamour, creating a cinematic experience that captivated audiences worldwide. The narrative follows the enigmatic Don, an underworld kingpin whose ruthlessness and cunning are matched only by his charm and intelligence.

Om Shanti Om (2007): Om Shanti Om marked the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, following the massive success of their previous film, Main Hoon Na. The film also introduced Deepika Padukone to the Bollywood industry, launching her career in spectacular fashion.Revolving around the intriguing concept of reincarnation, Om Shanti Om explores the themes of love, loss, and justice.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999): Hum Sath Sath Hain, a heartwarming family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. The film tells the story of the Sharma family, a close-knit clan who must come together to face a series of challenges.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the last cinematic offering from the visionary director Karan Johar, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in a captivating tale of unrequited love. The film delves into the intricate depths of this complex emotion, exploring its various forms, its transformative power, and the exhilarating yet often terrifying journey it takes us on. At the heart of the narrative are two individuals, Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), whose lives intertwine through a whirlwind of emotions.

Secret Superstar (2017): Aamir Khan, has consistently delivered films that not only entertain but also inspire and provoke thought. His films often revolve around themes of social relevance, urging audiences to question societal norms and challenge the status quo. Secret Superstar, another gem in Khan’s repertoire, is a poignant tale of a young girl’s unwavering pursuit of her dreams, despite facing societal constraints. Zaira Wasim, a young actress of exceptional talent, captivates the audience as Insia, a girl with a burning passion for singing.