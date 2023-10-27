The festival of lights, Diwali is India‘s most loved and culturally significant holiday of the year. Diwali, Dipanvita, Dipavali or Deepali is celebrated on the occasion of the return of Lord Ram along with brother Lakshman and Wife Sita after defeating Ravana according to Hindu mythology. Diwali is The festival gets its name from the row of lamps made out of clay which is called avali that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. It is said that people light up their houses to celebrate Lord Rama’s victory. The lights of Diwali carry the message of win of truth over evil.

Diwali can be named as national festival in India, which is also enjoyed by people irrespective of their religion. For instance, in Jainism, Diwali marks the Nirvana, or spiritual awakening, of Lord Mahavira on October 15, 527 B.C.; in Sikhism, it honors the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was freed from imprisonment. Buddhists in India celebrate Diwali as well.

When it comes to decorations and getting ready, the uploads cannot be far away but not without great Diwali Captions. Are you tired of finding the perfect Diwali captions? Do not worry, Let us handle it. We have listed more than 60 super fun, exciting and inspiring Diwali captions that can add up fun to your social media posts on this Diwali.

Fun Diwali Captions

Obligatory Diwali outfit picture. I thought your feed could use a little color I’m not sari for looking this good. It’s okay to stop and stare! I followed the festival lights, and they led me home. Here’s to love, light, and ladoos. You can never have too much sparkle. Lighting a diya for love and peace. May the lamps of Diwali brighten up your life. Only good Diwali vibes are allowed here A balanced diet is having a ladoo in each hand. You can’t have a full celebration with an empty stomach Celebrate good times! It’s the season to sparkle. A sky full of fireworks and a heart full of joy Let’s burn all your bad memories and make room for new ones. I got that inner glow. Baby, your name must be Diya because you light up my world. Have a joyous and blessed Diwali! Life is not perfect, but this sari is. This day is lit. Cheers to a life filled with prosperity Leaving a little sparkle wherever I go. Literally! I dress to impress myself. Nothing is better than a face that is full of sweets and a home full of diyas! Hey, look on the bright side. Follow your light. Obligatory Diwali pose. If you’ve been looking for the light, you’ve found it. Good Diwali vibes only in this house. Captivated by these beautiful lights Flaunting my traditions. Rocking my ethnicity! When life brings darkness, light the candle of hope. 10/10 stars, I would do this all again next year.

Diwali Captions containing Diwali Wishes

May all your Diwali wishes come true I hope this Diwali brings you smiles May the lights of Diwali brighten your life, and Rangoli adds colorful moments to it. Have a blessed celebration! I wish you a healthy and prosperous life this Diwali! I hope that the flaming sparks of the lamps of Diwali guide your way through your dreams. Let your ego be burnt, let all sourness fade, and let all rudeness melt. May the lights of this Diwali festival bring joy and prosperity to everyone. I hope you enjoy this festival of lights! Paint a rangoli at home to welcome luck. Wishing everyone a happy Diwali. May you have Good fortune, Wealth, Prosperity, and Happiness this Diwali. I wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Short Diwali Captions

Illuminate Shimmers Glow Abundance Sparkles Pious Divine Festive Glamorous Glitters Festive Spirited Gratitude #Lit Going ethnic Picture Perfect