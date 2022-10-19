Guwahati: Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated across the country with a lot of fanfare on October 24 (Monday).

With the day drawing closer, people are gearing up to celebrate Diwali, which is also known as Deepawali, with great zeal, fun and frolic.

Starting from visiting loved ones to preparing delicacies, people wish to miss nothing this Diwali.

Here are some Happy Diwali 2022 wishes, greetings, and messages that you can send your loved ones in advance.

Happy Diwali 2022 Advance: Wishes

–Wish you all a very very happy Diwali in advance and hope that every person transforms from darkness to happiness.

–Wishing you a gleam of diyas, echo of holy chants, contentment and happiness today, tomorrow and forever. Have a happy and prosperous Diwali in advance!

–Wishing you a very Happy Diwali in advance. May all the darkness in your life fade away. I wish nothing but the best for you.

–Diwali, the festival of lights, is known for filling the lives of people with happiness, joy, and prosperity. May your life be filled with happiness and joy as well. Forget all your worries and enjoy the festive season with your loved ones. Happy Diwali in advance.

–Diwali is a festival of joy, peace, and celebration. You must enjoy these five days to the fullest and make memories for the rest of your life. Wishing you a very happy and peaceful Diwali in advance.

Happy Diwali 2022 Advance: Greetings

— Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali in advance!

–Let us keep Diwali holding it close to our hearts for its meaning never ends and its spirit is the warmth and joy of remembering friends. Happy Diwali in advance.

–I hope this Diwali will be full of fun, good memories, and positive vibes for you and your family. Sending my warm wishes and hugs in advance to you. May this Diwali be one of the best for you.

–What is Diwali without friends and family? Spend as much time as you can with your loved ones this Diwali. Shower them with all your love and send gifts to make them feel special. Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2022 in advance.

–May the diyas light lead you onto the road of growth and prosperity. Happy Diwali in advance!