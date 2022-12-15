Guwahati: After several months of being banned in India, Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI might soon be relaunched in India.

As per reports, the game was banned on June 28, 2022, by the Indian Government over national security threats but now there are reports claiming that the multiplayer battle royal might soon make a comeback to India.

BGMI is the Indian version of the famous Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) and is one of the most played games in India.

However, it was banned in India over security concerns along with other Chinese apps.

But now, a few reports citing major gaming personalities have claimed that BGMI might make a comeback to the Indian gaming space.

Krafton had earlier released an official statement assuring that they are solving the ongoing issues with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

While the official statement regarding the relaunch is yet to be made, there are chances that the game might be relaunched by early 2023.