2 months after Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest outing at the theatres, Dream Girl 2 OTT release date is 20 October 2023 and you can watch this movie on Netflix. The film hit the theatres on August 25 and performed well despite competition from the unstoppable Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

With Raj Sandilya’s direction, Dream Girl 2 has Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film is the sequel to the 2019 Raaj Shandilya directorial Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the male lead along with Nushrratt Bharucha as the leading lady.

In the original Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Karamveer Singh who changes his voice to a woman’s, called Pooja, to tempt men.

Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh reprised their roles in the sequel from Dream Girl. Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, are the new cast members who will also feature in Dream Girl 2.

