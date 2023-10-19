Bhagavanth Kesari movie is released in theatres on Thursday, 19 October 2023. The movie has been premiered in the United States at midnight. Bhagavanth Kesari is a movie worth watching. Right after the release this movie, it has been rated by almost every website with such high ratings.

This movie was watched and enjoyed by the audience all over the places it got released. This movie was a much awaited movie for a lot of people because of the heart throb of Tollywood film Industry Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead actor of the movie. Along with him, Kajal Aggarwal is also there in it. Let’s talk about the reviews and its IMDb rating, which is quite high.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie review

The best acting skills of the movie are seen here. You get to see tremendous acting by Nandamuri Balakrishna and he did justice to the unique storyline of the movie. This time in Dussehra, the film is surely going to be a complete hit. However, the music provided in this film has been provided by prominent musician Thaman S.

However, in the United States, this film is being liked by a lot of people in almost 1500 screens. Kajal Aggarwal’s role in this film has also succeeded in attracting people’s attention.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie 2023 storyline

This film is completely based on a story of a businessman, where in the beginning it is shown that Kajal Aggarwal is preparing for UPSC in the film, after that due to a Unrevealable twist, the entire story plot changes.

Chasing after more than more money to be spent, more twist and suspense come up in the movie later. The climax has actions as much as we wish to see.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie 2023 Cast & Crew

Many elements are taken care of in making of a film, almost every element of the Bhagwat Kesari movie is found perfect to watch, whether it is the background music or the cinematography. Especially, the acting skills of the star cast are lifted the bar of the movie much much higher. The film gets completely enhanced with the unforgivable background music.

Bhagavanth Kesari has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie has been produced by the producers of the movie, Sahu Ganpati and Harish Padi. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna , Arjun Rampal , Rahul Sanghvi , Kajal Aggarwal , Kathyayani , Sreeleela and Sanjay Krishna · are thereb in the movie.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie 2023 rating

Rating: 4 out of 5.

The rating of Bhagavanth Kesari movie is four out of five because of the perfect presentation of this wholesome movie. This rating has been provided by movievalue.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie 2023 IMDb rating

The IMDb rating of Bhagavanth Kesari Movie is 8.2 out of 10 by about 64 people as available in the IMDb data. If we believe that out of 64 people, about 73% of people have given 10 out of 10.

Bhagavanth Kesari movie 2023 running time

Bhagavanth Kesari movie has a running time of 2 hours 10 minutes, which will keep you attached to the movie from the beginning till the end of the film and will give you a good time..