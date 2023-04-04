The Bollywood film Brahmastra was one of the biggest Bollywood hits released in 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt film was the first part of a trilogy and ended with a cliffhanger.

Earlier, the director Ayan Mukerji announced that Part 2 of the film will be released in December 2026 and Part 3 will be released in December 2027 but now the filmmaker has revealed that the shooting of the sequel parts will be done simultaneously as the writing process is underway and he needs more time to finish the film. Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva was in the making for almost seven years.

Mukerji shared on Instagram that the time has come on giving the audience some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse, and his life.

“After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the vision for part 2 and part 3, which I know will be bigger and more ambitious than part 1,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

He also wrote that he needs more time to work on the script of Brahmastra two and three and have decided to make both the sequels together. Further, he said that ‘Brashmastra Part Two: Dev’ will release in December 2026 and ‘Brahmastra Part Three’ will hit the screens in December 2027.

Furthermore, it has been speculated that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva and Ranveer Singh as Dev in the second part of the trilogy. However, there are no confirmations about the actor to be cast for the role.

Moreover, talking about another lined-up project, Ayan said that he had another piece of news to be shared.

“The universe has presented me a very special opportunity recently- a very special movie- to step into and direct. An opportunity that will challenge me and terribly excite me.. one where I will learn, be inspired, and where I will grow. So I have decided to take it up,” he added