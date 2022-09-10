Guwahati: Amidst boycott calls over Bollywood films and especially Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, the film on its release day made a box office collection of Rs 75 crore globally.

It seems that the film had broken the curse with the worldwide collection.

The film was made at a massive budget of Rs 300 crore and with the Rs 75 crore being made globally, it gave a sigh of relief to the team.

It may be mentioned that the film is a superhero drama with a twist of a love story.

It features Alia Bhatt as the female lead and is her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.

The film apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan playing some of the most interesting characters.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji with a Shahrukh Khan cameo.

In the film, Ranbir plays the character of a DJ named Shiva who seems to have a connection with the fire and he as per the storyline holds the power to awaken the Brahmstra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

This is part one that was released, in the coming days, the next chapter might be released similar to other international superhero franchisees.