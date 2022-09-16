Guwahati: Rockarolla Events, Urban Mantra & E365 Group of Companies are all set to host Indian Open Air, a brand-new rock concert in Guwahati.

The Indian Open Air concert will be held on November 17 at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

“Indian Open Air (IOA) will feature popular bands from across the globe, besides also hosting some of the most promising acts from our very own Northeast,” said organizers.

“We firmly believe in bringing the best of experiences for the region and that together we will be able to reach newer heights and connect with more people, spreading smiles and happiness as we knit this story of a culture – we fondly call – Indian Open Air,” they said.

“In our years’ long endeavor, we have always wanted to share a glimpse, to one and all, of a celebration that resonates love, unity and peace; from the heart of Northeast India – Guwahati! For us creation or art cannot be limited to boundaries and hence together we introduce the annual gathering of free and creative minds, we fondly call Indian Open Air,” they added.

Indian Open Air features the best of creative arts, music, and above all a gathering of like-minded individuals, all at one place – under the open skies and surrounded by free thoughts.