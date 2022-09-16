NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, said the Centre in working towards ending border issues among the Northeast states by the year 2024.

Amit Shah made this statement during the signing of peace pacts between the Centre, Assam government and eight adivasi militant groups of the state.

Amit Shah said that the centre is working towards the peace and prosperity of the Northeast.

“We have decided that before 2024, be it the inter-state border disputes, be it, rebel groups, we want to end all the disputes,” he said.

Notably, later in the day, union home minister Amit Shah met the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu respectively – in New Delhi.

The crucial meeting was called by union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the border related issues between the two Northeast states – Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prior to the meeting with union home minister Amit Shah, CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a meeting at the Assam House in New Delhi.

“We are committed to amicably resolve all the long-standing issues once and for all,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had signed the ‘Namsai Declaration’ on July 15 under which the two states decided to restrict the disputed villages to 86 instead of the previous 123.