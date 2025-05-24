Anushka Sharma’s concern goes viral after Virat Kohli hit on helmet during IPL

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted at the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday, supporting her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Dressed in a casual purple top, Anushka watched the match from the stands, keeping a close eye on Virat’s performance.

During the game, an intense moment unfolded when a delivery struck Virat on his helmet.

Cameras caught Anushka’s visibly concerned reaction, which quickly went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where fans praised her heartfelt concern. Fortunately, Virat appeared uninjured and carried on with his innings.

Kohli gave RCB a strong start, scoring 43 runs during the powerplay. However, the team couldn’t sustain the momentum in the final overs and eventually lost to SRH by 42 runs, pushing them to third place in the league standings.

Just days earlier, Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying a game of pickleball with other RCB team members. The franchise shared a candid moment from the session on Instagram, showing the couple exchanging a cheerful high-five.

Earlier this month, Virat shocked cricket fans nationwide by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. In response, Anushka shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, expressing her pride in his journey beyond records and accolades.