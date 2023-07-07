Actress Amruta Subhash who recently worked in Lust Stories 2 revealed about her sex scene in Anurag Kashyap’s web series Sacred Games 2.

Subhash said that Anurag Kashyap was extremely sensitive while she was shooting the sex scene. He asked about his period dates and assured her not to schedule the scene during periods. On this the actress said that it does not matter whether she is a man or a woman.

The actor was recently seen in a romantic anthology Lust Stories 2 directed by Konkona Sen Sharma where Amruta played the role of a house help and Tillotama played the role of an employer. The anthology explores female gaze and voyeurism.

Talking about Lust Stories 2, Konkona shared her thoughts regarding the stereotypes prevailing in society around women’s sexual and romantic pleasure. The actor-filmmaker said that women need to feel the sexual/romantic pleasure are limited as they need to fit into a certain stereotypical body structure – thin, fair, rich and young. The women who fit in a certain body structure can only have sexual pleasures and desires and also the different economic backgrounds are also portrayed in the film.

Lust Stories 2 explores sex, desire and love through four anthological films. The film is a sequel of Lust Stories, released in 2018. The film is directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tammanah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Verma.

Moreover, some of the web series of Amruta Subhash are Selection Day and Sacred Games.