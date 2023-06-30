Filmmaker R Balki spoke about the film business and his work experiences in the film industry in a recent seminar conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He was joined by director Anurag Kashyap. While recalling incidences that took place in his life and career, R Balki said he doesn’t have a firm method and sometimes he gets driven by a wave of creativity to make films.

Talking about the idea that led to the making of the film Paa, he said that many people have asked him how the idea arise for Paa, on this he replied that he had not thought of it. He went to meet Amitabh Bachchan for the promotion of Cheeni Kum where Abhishek walked into the room. Abhishek Bachchan , son of Amitabh Bachchan was very serious and philosophical about something while Amitabh Bachchan was behaving like a fool.

The director stared at the father-son duo and asked them who is the father and who is the son here and if he ever works in a film with them then he would interchange their roles. Paa was on in mind and he found the ailment to justify the idea.

Paa portrays Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare condition known as progeria while Abhishek played the role of the father in the film. Amitabh Bachchan received his third National Film Award for best actor for Paa. The film have received numerous film awards and acclamation across the globe.

R Balki has collaborated with the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan on many of his feature films and over the years they have developed a strong working relationship with the legendary actor. The legendary actor has worked with R Balki in Cheeni Kum and Shamitabh and is expected to appear in R Balki’s upcoming film Ghoomer. Ghoomer also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher.