Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in an extravagant affair on April 20, 2007.

The couple celebrated their 15th anniversary on Wednesday.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also became parents to Aaradhya Bachchan.

It takes commitment and dedication to make a marriage successful, art of which the couple seems to have mastered.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek, over the years, have repeatedly heaped praises on one another in several platforms and interviews.

Abhishek and Aishwarya is one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s best quality:

On being asked what impact Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had on him, Abhishek Bachchan told Bollywood Hungama: “I think it is high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective.”

“My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been.”

He said: “She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Abhishek Bachchan:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on being asked whether she overshadowed Abhishek Bachchan, came in defence of her husband.

“I think it’s unfair that this question is posed and imposed on him at each point in time because that isn’t it at all. His body of work, the kind of variety of roles, he is very, very well established and has carved a niche for himself.”

“…the fact is that we all are doing very good work,” said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an interview with BBC.