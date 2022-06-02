Amul – the dairy brand – has paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to KK, whose sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country and left scores of fans in grief.

Amul, paid an emotional tribute to the singer with an animated doodle.

KK passed away on May 31. He was 53.

The singer died, just hours after a high-octane live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

The singer collapsed after his performance and was immediately taken to a hospital in Kolkata.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Amul captioned the monochrome: “Yaaron…Yaad aayenge ye pal,” referring to one of KK’s most iconic songs.

The topical also said, “Alvida, KK. 1968-2022.”

Preliminary post-mortem report of singer KK revealed that he died of a massive heart attack.

The preliminary report by the SSKM hospital to the Kolkata police stated that KK died due to ‘myocardial infarction’, commonly known as a heart attack.

The Kolkata police registered a case of “unnatural death” in regards to KK’s demise to ascertain whether the singer’s demise was due to illness or some other reason?