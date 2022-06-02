Bob Marley once said, “My music will go on forever. May be it is fool to say that, when me know facts me can say facts. My music will go on forever.” KK’s music will also go on forever. 2022 is the black year for Indian music. Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moose Wala and now suddenly KK at just 53. He was sweating profusely during the live performance in the Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. Then he was in some New Market hotel where he was found dead.

A few years ago Sri Devi died in a Dubai hotel. During his live performance, he was heard saying ‘zyaada garma hai’( it is too hot here). AC was not working. He was feeling heavy. After reaching hotel he soon collapsed and was brought to CMRI hospital where doctors announced him dead.

Is this death due to the negligence of the authority in Nazrul Manch who organized the programme or anything uncanny about the hotel, investigations are going on and an FIR is lodged in the New Market police station. We are not sure if he had any earlier illness that can cause his tragic death all of a sudden.

Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK recorded as a playback singer in Bollywood songs in Assamese, Hindi, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi Odia Bengali and Gujarati languages. He started his musical career by singing for advertisement jingles and made his film debut with an A.R Rahman soundtrack in 1999.

His debut album titled Pal reached the peak of popularity especially Pal and Yaaron from that album. His song Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, his Tamil song Apadi Podu, Dola Re Dola from Devdas in 2002, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Who Lamhe in 2006, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om in 2007, Khuda Jane from Bachna Ae Haseena in 2006, Piya Aaye Na from Assahiqui 2 in 2013, Ma Aazma Re from Murder 3 in 2013, India Wale from Happy New Year in 2014 and Tu Jo Mila in Bajrang Bhaijaan in 20015 won the heart of his fans. He received six Filmfare Awards nominations and a Filmfare Awards South.

Born in Delhi to Malayali parents he was brought up in New Delhi. He sang nearly 3500 jingles before breaking into Bollywood. During the World Cup Cricket of 1999, he sang in the Josh of India for supporting the Indian Cricket Team. UTV supported him a lot. Lesley Lweis is his mentor who gave him his first jingle to sing in Mumbai. But it is AR. Rahman who introduced him as a playback singer in the hit song Kalluri Saaley. Bollywood break with Tadap Tadap is still a golden memory for his audience. He sang a small portion of the song Chhod Aaye Hum from Gulzar’s Maachis in 1996. Soni Music invited him as their new artiste and he came out with the debut solo album Pal produced by Lesle Lewis. The songs ruled the lips of the youngsters immediately, especially the song Aap ki Dua. He got the Screen Award under Sony Music performances in his debut album Pal. His second album was Humsafar and for almost eight years he tried for that.

The songs Aasman Ke, Dekho Na, Yeh hahan Mil Gaye Hum, and Rain Bhai Kaari brought him fame as a legendary singer. He was equally comfortable in English Rock Ballad Cneraria. The title track of Humsafar is a mix of English and Hindi lyrics. Eight of the ten songs of the Humsafar were composed by KK himself. This is just amazing to know.

For the television serial, he sang Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray, Just Dance and Kkavanjajli. He also sang the theme song for Star Parivaar Awards 2010 with Shreya Ghosal. For Pakistani TV show, he sangs one fantastic song Tanha Chala which was appreciated in India no less. In this way, his musical appeal crossed the borders. The Pakistani TV Show The Ghost composed by Farrukh Abid and Shoiab Farrukh was famous and Momina Duraid penned the lyrics. KK was a versatile genius. He took part in the musical venture of MTV India Coke Studio.

He enchanted everyone by singing a Qawwali, ‘Chadta Suraj’. His Tu Aashiqui Hai from the movie Jhankaar Beats captured the mind of the youngsters. In Aaj Tak Channel he came in Surili Baat. Sony Mix TV show and MTV unplugged Season 3 aired on MTV also got his voice. In Dubai, KK won the heart of all for his concert Salaam Dubai 2014. In Goa and Chennai and Hong Kong, his concerts were unforgettable memories for the music lovers.

In the Indian Idol Junior Season 2 in 2015, he appeared as a Judge and Guest Jury member. That very year he came in Baaton Baaton Mein on Sony Mix. In 2010 he won Filmfare Awards South as Male Playback singer in Kannada. Earlier he won the Best Playback singer Award in 2009 for Khuda Jaane in Bachna Ae Haseena.

It is unfortunate that his demise occurred when he came with so much enthusiasm for live performance in the Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Fest at Nazrul Mancha where AC was not working properly. Even his collapse in the hotel seems no less mysterious. Better not to shed tears but to say what Langston Hughes said, “Life is for the living, death is for the dead /Let life be like music and death a note unsaid.”

Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee is a senior academician and writer. He may be reached at profratanbhattacharjee@gmail.com