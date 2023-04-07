Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa 2, has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry with its recent release of a concept video.

The video has been receiving a solid response from audiences across languages. However, the recent first-look poster of Allu Arjun in a special avatar has taken the excitement to another level.

The poster features Allu Arjun dressed in the traditional attire of the residents of Tirupathi for the Gangamma Jathara, a folk festival in Tirupathi and its surrounding regions.

The actor is seen donning the Ardhanarishvara attire, which represents the Lord who is half female, with great elegance.

The portrayal of cultural elements in films has always been well-received by audiences, and it is good to see filmmakers paying attention to such details.

Pushpa The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a mammoth budget and is being directed by Sukumar.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun’s outstanding performance in the film.

The release of the first-look poster has come as a pleasant surprise to his admirers.

Pushpa The Rule is all set to hit the big screens next year, and the excitement around the film is only going to increase with time.