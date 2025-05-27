Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the unexpected exit of veteran actor Paresh Rawal from the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.

Kumar, who also serves as one of the producers of the film, described the situation as a “serious matter” currently being handled in court.

Rawal’s sudden departure from the franchise around two weeks ago stunned fans and the film industry alike, especially given the franchise’s massive fan base that has waited nearly two decades for the third installment. Kumar has filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against Rawal, seeking damages for his exit from the project.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 5, Akshay was asked about fan reactions calling Rawal “foolish” for stepping away. Kumar strongly defended his long-time co-star and friend.

“Using words like ‘foolish’ for someone I’ve worked with for over 30 years is not right,” Kumar told reporters. “Paresh ji is a brilliant actor and a dear friend. I admire him greatly. This isn’t the right platform to speak about the issue. It’s a serious matter, and it’s being dealt with legally.”

Paresh Rawal, who portrayed the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri films, broke his silence last week, confirming through social media that he is no longer part of the project. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Rawal clarified that his decision was not due to creative disagreements.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan,” he wrote.

Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, marks the return of the beloved franchise that began in 2000 and was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. The new installment has been eagerly awaited by fans across generations.