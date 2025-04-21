Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 18th anniversary with Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt family picture on Instagram on April 20, 2025.

The actor posted the photo with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, marking the special occasion.

The couple, who tied the knot on April 20, 2007, have shared the screen in several films including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

Recently, in March 2025, they attended the wedding of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark, where their pictures together went viral on social media. However, in 2024, they made separate appearances at the highly-publicized Anant Ambani wedding.

Fans were thrilled by Aishwarya’s anniversary post, with many sending warm wishes to the couple. In the photo, Aishwarya showcased her signature sleek-hair look and red lipstick, while Abhishek sported red glasses and a white shirt.

