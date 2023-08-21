Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher was released in theatres on August 18 (Friday). Amid the release of Gadar 2, Ghommer faced a backlash opening with Rs 85 lakh on Friday, 1.2 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday making a total box office collection of Rs 3.45 crore. Gadar 2 took the box office collection by storm earning Rs 377.50 crore worldwide.

Ghoomer is a sports drama directed by R Balki. The film depicts the tale of a young cricketer who faces a devasting accident losing her right hand. A former cricketer gives her hope, and trains her with an unconventional technique to turn her fate around. This gets her back in the Indian cricket squad, but this time as a bowler. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi.

Ghoomer has received rave reviews from critics due to the outstanding performance of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Saiyami also received an appreciation note from superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Posting the letter on social media, Saiyami shared the letter which expressed “In admiration – your grit, your sincerity, your level-headed performance and the brilliance of your presence in Ghoomer. May the accolades never diminish for you”

Amitabh Bachchan also posted an appreciation post for Abhishek Bachchan writing “T 4741 – Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to .. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful ..”