UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2025 released, download now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 admit card.
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.
Admit Card Availability & Exam Date
Available from: May 28 to June 8, 2025
Exam Date: June 8, 2025
Important Instructions
Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card to the exam venue. Entry will not be permitted without it. Additionally, a valid Photo ID card (with a number matching the one mentioned in the admit card) must be carried for each session of the exam.
How to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025:
1.Visit upsc.gov.in
2. Click on the “UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage
3. Enter your login credentials
4. Submit to view and download the admit card
5. Verify all details and take a printout for future reference
In Case of Discrepancy
If there’s any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must immediately inform UPSC at usengg-[email protected].
Recruitment Overview
Application Started: September 18, 2024
Total Posts: 232 under Engineering Services
For more details, visit the official UPSC website.