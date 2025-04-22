UPSC CSE final result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024 on April 22, 2025.

Shakti Dubey topped the exam, with Harshita Goyal securing the second rank and Dongre Archit Parag coming in third. Among the top five candidates, three are women, and two are men.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shakti Dubey, a Biochemistry graduate from the University of Allahabad, cleared the exam with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

Harshita Goyal, ranked second, holds a BCom degree from MS University of Baroda and also chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

Dongre Archit Parag, ranked third, is a B.Tech graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from VIT Vellore, with Philosophy as his optional subject.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The final list of recommended candidates includes 1,009 individuals for appointments to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services Group A and B. Notably, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities are also among the recommended candidates.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the written examination held in September 2024, and 2,845 candidates were called for the personality test. The recommended candidates include 725 men and 284 women.

The top 10 rank holders of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 are as follows:

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Aakash Garg Komal Punia Aayushi Bansal Raj Krishna Jha Aditya Vikram Agarwal Mayank Tripathi