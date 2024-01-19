Guwahati: The Ministry of Education has decided to impose stricter regulations for coaching centres, addressing growing concerns about student well-being and ethical practices in India.

These guidelines were formulated in response to a rise in student suicides, fire incidents, insufficient facilities, and questionable teaching methods within these institutions.

The new rules introduce several key restrictions.

Firstly, enrolling students under 16 years old has been strictly prohibited. Misleading promises or guarantees regarding rank or high marks are also banned, aiming to curb unrealistic expectations placed upon students. Additionally, exorbitant fees can no longer be charged, ensuring financial accessibility for families.

Furthermore, coaching centres must now establish a qualified counselling system to support students facing academic pressure and emotional distress.

Transparency is also emphasized, requiring institutions to disclose information about their tutors’ qualifications, offered courses, durations, hostel facilities, and fee structures on dedicated websites.

Recognizing the potential impact of mental health issues, the guidelines encourage coaching centres to take proactive steps.

This includes establishing mechanisms for immediate intervention and providing sustained support to students experiencing stress or difficulties. Trained counsellors may be appointed to facilitate effective guidance and offer assistance to both students and parents.

Tutors themselves may also undergo training in mental health awareness, allowing them to communicate effectively and sensitively with students about areas for improvement.