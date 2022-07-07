AGARTALA: There is no right time for acquiring knowledge. Every time is the right time.

The same is the experience with 53-year-old Shila Rani Das who cleared her first Board exams this year. Her two daughters Rajasree Das and Jayasree Das also passed the Higher Secondary exams.

The triple success came as Tripura Board or Secondary exams published the results of the Madhyamik and Higher secondary exams on Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters, Das said, “I am very happy today. Both my daughters have passed the exams and I have also cleared all the papers. My happiness has no bounds today as my elderly mother could also witness me that she wanted to see for years”.

Das’s daughter Jayasree said, Her mother wanted to appear for the exams but she was not confident enough in the first place.

“We convinced her to sit for the exams and she cleared it in the first attempt”, she added.

According to their result sheet, Shila Das scored 221 and her two daughters got 250 and 328 respectively.